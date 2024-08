Canada's Alysha Newman has won bronze in women's pole vaulting at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Newman, who is from London, Ont., set a new national record and a personal best by clearing 4.85 metres.

Newman claims Canada's 19th medal at Paris 2024 as the county continues to close on their Tokyo 2020 total of 24.

The 30-year-old is competing in her third Olympics, having failed to reach the final at either Tokyo 2020 or Rio 2016.

More details to follow.