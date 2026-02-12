LIVIGNO — Canadian freestyle ski star Mikael Kingsbury has won a silver medal in the men’s moguls event at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The 33-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que. sailed to his fourth Olympic medal, just behind Australia’s Cooper Woods. Japan’s Ikuma Horishima won the bronze with an 83.44 score.

Woods and Kingsbury registered identical scores of 83.71, but the Australian was declared the winner due to higher marks for turns.

It’s the fourth Olympic medal for Kingsbury, who won gold in Pyeongchang in 2018 and silvers in Sochi in 2014 and Beijing 2022.

He qualified for the final round in second behind Woods.

Quebec City’s Julien Viel finished sixth with a score of 79.78.