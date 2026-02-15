Canadian freestyle ski star Mikael Kingsbury has won Canada's first gold medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

It's the fifth Olympic medal for the 33-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., who topped the field in men's dual moguls.

Kingsbury defeated Japan's Ikuma Horishima 31-4 in the final round of the event, which was making its Olympic debut. Australia's Matt Graham won bronze at the event.

Kingsbury pumped his fist as he stepped on the podium, and later tapped his gold medal against the maple leaf logo on his jacket, over his heart.

He had to settle for silver on Thursday after losing a tiebreaker to Cooper Woods of Australia in traditional moguls.

Unlike the individuals event, the dual moguls competition sees skiers race each other down the mountain, with the one receiving a better score from judges advancing.

Kingsbury, who was one of Canada's flagbearers for the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina Winter Games, also won an Olympic gold medal in individual moguls at the PyeongChang Games in 2018.

His overall medal tally now includes two gold and three silver.

He is the most decorated freestyle skier in history with 100 career World Cup wins.

He has said the Milan Cortina Winter Games would likely be his final Olympics.