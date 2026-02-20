Canada's men's hockey team will vie for a spot in the gold medal game, but they'll have to win without captain Sidney Crosby. And short-track speedskaters aim for another podium finish on Day 14 of the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Crosby sustained a lower-body injury when Canada beat Czechia 4-3 in overtime Wednesday to advance to the semifinal match against Finland.

The Pittsburgh Penguins superstar was scratched from Canada's lineup Friday morning. Connor McDavid will serve as captain in Crosby's absence.

At the short-track in Milan, medals will be handed out in the men's 5,000-metre relay and the women's 1,500-metre event, with Canadian speedskaters in contention for the podium in both competitions.

The women's event will see Moncton's Courtney Sarault go for her fifth medal of the Games while Kim Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., looks to add her third.

The men's relay team competing in the A final will feature Steven Dubois, of Terrebone, Que., who won gold on Wednesday in the men's 500 metres, and Montreal's William Dandjinou.

In women's curling, Rachel Homan's Ottawa-based team will take on Sweden in the semifinal.

The team defeated South Korea 10-7 on the final day of round-robin play ahead of this weekend's medal games.