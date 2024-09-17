OTTAWA - Canada's inflation rate fell to two per cent in August, finally hitting the Bank of Canada's target after a tumultuous battle with skyrocketing price growth.

The annual inflation rate fell from 2.5 per cent in July to reach the lowest level since February 2021.



Statistics Canada's consumer price index report says the slowdown was partly driven by lower gasoline prices.



Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices decreased on a month-over-month basis, marking the first decline in the month of August since 1971 as retailers offered larger discounts to entice shoppers amid slowing demand.



The slowdown in price growth last month was steeper than forecasters were expecting and will likely spark speculation of a larger interest rate cut next month from the central bank.



Governor Tiff Macklem recently signalled that the Bank of Canada is ready to deliver larger interest rate cuts, if inflation or the economy slow by more than expected.

