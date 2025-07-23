TORONTO — Local health officials are ending weekly measles reports for a southern Ontario hot spot that had led the country in infections.

Southwestern Public Health says that doesn't mean the outbreak is over and it encourages residents to check for weekly updates from Public Health Ontario, which are released Thursdays.

The health unit began weekly reports in April when local communities including St. Thomas, Elgin and Oxford counties accounted for 45 per cent of cases in the province and the most measles infections in Canada.

But in its last update Thursday, the public health unit reported just one new case for the third week in a row.

Public health experts have expressed cautious optimism about Ontario's overall slowing counts with 32 new cases reported last week.

However, the medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health says the risk of measles persists, especially for those who are not vaccinated.

"Please continue to be vigilant in preventing measles and protecting yourselves and loved ones through vaccination,'' Dr. Ninh Tran said Tuesday in a statement.

Public Health Ontario releases weekly reports on measles cases, which are compiled from public health unit data.

But as the outbreak surged, the southwestern public health unit also released its own data with a more localized break down, such as hospitalizations and immunization status of infected individuals within the area.

Ontario had recorded 2,276 measles cases as of last week. While its case count is still the country's highest, attention has turned to Alberta.

Alberta reported 47 new cases over the weekend, bringing its total cases since March to 1,454 as of Monday.

The province's former chief medical officers of health Dr. Mark Joffe said July 9 that Alberta had twice the rate of confirmed cases than the more populous Ontario.

The province of Alberta updates its measles count on weekdays and breaks down the number of cases in each zone, with its south zone accounting for more than half of the cases.