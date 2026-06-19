Canada’s first emotional World Cup victory

Canadian Nathan Saliba holds up Ismaël Koné’s shirt after scoring his team’s fourth goal during a Group B match at the FIFA World Cup against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday 18 June 2026. (Photo AP/Abbie Parr)

Canada secured its first-ever World Cup victory on Thursday, defeating Qatar 6–0 in an emotional, one-sided match in front of 52,497 spectators at BC Place in Vancouver.

Jonathan David, who had failed to score in his previous four World Cup matches, bagged a hat-trick.

Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba also found the net for the Canadian side, who lost Ismaël Koné to injury in the second half.

Koné appeared to have fractured his left leg when he was brought down by Qatari midfielder Assim Madibo, who was shown a red card, in the 53rd minute. Koné was carried off on a stretcher and taken directly to hospital.

Canada, who will play their final Group B match against Switzerland next Wednesday, now have a record of 1-1-0 at this FIFA World Cup.

The team will then have the chance to finish top of their group.

Ali Ahmed, Cyle Larin, Nathan Saliba Canada's Nathan Saliba, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Canada, wearing their black kits, dominated much of the early stages of the match. Their first real chance came in the seventh minute when David unleashed a powerful shot from the corner, which was parried away by goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada.

Larin opened the scoring in the 16th minute by collecting the ball in the box and beating Abunada, who faced 10 shots on target.

David then scored the first of his two goals with a volley in the 29th minute. He doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time by pouncing on a rebound at the near post.

Homam El-Amin was sent off in the 33rd minute after tackling Tajon Buchanan, who was through on goal against Abunada.

Having come on as a substitute for Koné, Montreal-born Saliba made it 4-0 from a free-kick. He then paid tribute to Koné by holding up his shirt.

In the 75th minute, Mohamed Naceur Manai scored an own goal, deflecting a shot from Canadian Jacob Shaffelburg into his own net.

David completed his hat-trick in second-half stoppage time by blocking a header from his team-mate Larin before beating Abunada with a fine shot.

Quebec’s Maxime Crépeau, who faced not a single shot on target from the opposition, kept a clean sheet for Canada, who dominated the shot count by a staggering 31–2.

In eight matches played across three World Cups, Canada now have a record of 1–1–6. They picked up their first-ever point earlier in the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Canada failed to score a single goal during their first World Cup appearance in 1986 in Mexico, and managed just one goal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 18, 2026