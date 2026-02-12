LIVIGNO — Canada’s Eliot Grondin has won a silver medal in the men’s snowboard cross at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The 24-year-old from Ste-Marie, Que. finished just behind Austria’s Alessandro Haemmerle to claim his third Olympic medal.

Grondin looked strong in qualifying, winning his 1/8, quarterfinal and semifinal matchups.

He crossed the line just a fraction of a second behind the Austrian in the big final in a tightly-packed race.

Grondin won a silver medal in the event in Beijing 2022, as well as a bronze in the mixed team event with Meryeta O’Dine.

Grondin’s medal is Canada’s sixth of the Milan Cortina Games.