A drop in Windsor's unemployment rate.

Statistics Canada reports the rate in September dipped to 8.9 per cent from 9.2 per cent in August.



The federal agency says the Canadian economy added 47,000 jobs last month, while the national unemployment rate declined for the first time since January to 6.5 per cent.



Full-time employment saw its largest gain since May 2022.



The jobless rate has been steadily climbing over the past year-and-a-half, hitting 6.6 per cent in August.



Inflation in August was two per cent, the lowest level in more than three years as lower gas prices helped it hit the Bank of Canada's inflation target.

