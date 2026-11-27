MUNICH — Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies returned to team training with Bayern Munich on Friday, two weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.

The German club said the 26-year-old fullback and forward Serge Gnabry, who was also recovering from a hamstring injury, rejoined their teammates ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match against Hamburger SV.

“The pair have now taken the next step towards their comeback,” Bayern said in a statement.

Davies was not listed among the injured players ruled out for the match, although Bayern did not confirm his availability.

Bayern is dealing with a mounting injury crisis, with Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Ismael Saibari and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer all sidelined.

Davies suffered a minor muscle tear in his left hamstring in the fifth minute of Canada’s 3-2 win over Guatemala on Nov. 13 in CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal action.

It was his first start for the national team since tearing his ACL in March 2025.

Davies appeared in only one game for Canada at this year’s FIFA World Cup due to a hamstring injury, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 1-0 victory over South Africa in the round of 32.

Davies has appeared in eight games for Bayern this season, last suiting up Nov. 7 against Mainz before joining Canada for camp.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.

The Canadian Press