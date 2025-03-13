Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard has reiterated its determination to acquire Seven & i Holdings, although the operator of Japan's top convenience store chain has rejected its offer.

The chairman and founder of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Alain Bouchard, told reporters in Tokyo his company was pursuing a "friendly" transaction, not a hostile takeover.

He reiterated his promise to retain local management, saying the merger would be good for 7-Eleven's business.

The chain includes more than 20,000 stores nationwide, with more than 80,000 outlets globally that serve an estimated 63 million customers a day, according to Tokyo-based Seven & i Holdings Co.