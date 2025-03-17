New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived in Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, seeking support from one of Canada's oldest allies as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to attack Canada's sovereignty and economy.

Monday's trip is Carney's first official foreign one since he was sworn in on March 14.

He will next land in London where he will sit down with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III.

Canada's prime minister has deliberately chosen the two European capital cities that shaped Canada's early existence.

He will also travel to the edge of Canada's Arctic to "reaffirm Canada's Arctic security and sovereignty" before returning to Ottawa where he's expected to call for a federal election.