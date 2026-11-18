A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadians across the country can expect to hear the shrill screeching sound of Canada’s emergency alerting system today.

Pelmorex, which operates the Alert Ready system, says a test message and tone will be broadcast on television, radio and compatible wireless devices.

It says test messages will be issued in every province and territory at specific times between morning and early afternoon.

The system is usually tested in May and November and is part of Canada’s effort to ensure it works and raises awareness.

There is no option to opt out of the test or actual emergency alerts.

The Alert Ready system issued 1,215 alerts in Canada as of Oct. 31, for emergencies including Amber Alerts, tornadoes and thunderstorms.

Here is when each province and territory will have its scheduled test:

Alberta - 1:55 p.m. ABT

British Columbia - 1:55 p.m. PCT

Manitoba - 1:55 p.m. MBT

New Brunswick - 10:55 a.m. AST

Newfoundland and Labrador - 9:55 a.m. NST

Northwest Territories - 1:55 p.m. NTT

Nova Scotia - 1:55 p.m. AST

Nunavut - 1:55 p.m. EST

Ontario - 12:55 p.m. EST

Prince Edward Island - 12:55 p.m. AST

Quebec - 1:55 p.m. EST

Saskatchewan - 1:55 p.m. CST

Yukon - 1:55 p.m. YT

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press