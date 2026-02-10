MILAN — Canada has won a silver medal in the short-track speedskating mixed team relay.

William Dandjinou, Kim Boutin, Félix Roussel and Courtney Sarault finished in two minutes 39.258 seconds behind host Italy and ahead of Belgium.

Dandjinou is competing in his first Olympics after winning three gold medals and a silver at the 2025 short-track world championships.

Boutin picked up her fifth Olympic medal.

Canada is the reigning world champion in mixed relay, but finished off the podium at the 2022 Beijing Games after being disqualified.

For Canada, it's the third medal overall of the Milan Cortina Games and its first silver.