The provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant issued for alleged breaches of his statutory release.

30-year-old Nicholas McCullough is described as caucasian male, 6'0'', 187 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. McCullough has a Scar on his right cheek, left elbow and shoulders. He also has a Cross Tattoo on his chest.



Officials say McCullough is known to frequent the Windsor, Chatham-Kent, London and Sarnia areas.



McCullough is serving a six year, seven month sentence for: aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon knowing its possession was unauthorized, discharge restricted/prohibited firearm with intent, possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order, fail to comply with probation order.



In addition, McCullough is wanted by Windsor police for break and enter and commit/dwelling house, have face masked/disguised, point a firearm, assault with a weapon, robbery, use firearm/commit indictable offence, possess weapon dangerous, six counts of possess firearm, etc. while prohibited, assault Bodily Harm.



Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

