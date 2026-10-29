Canada welcomes EU leaders for talks on next steps in relationship

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to welcome European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen to Montreal today after months of pursuing closer ties with the EU.

While membership in the EU is off the table, officials on both sides say they’re looking at ways to forge closer ties in the business, tech, clean energy and critical minerals fields.

Von der Leyen described the proposed partnership as “associate membership” in the 27 nation bloc, but some European leaders have rejected that term.

European officials repeatedly used the phrase “alliance for the future” to describe the relationship in a press briefing Tuesday — phrasing previously endorsed by Carney.

Prime Minister Mark Carney embraces European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Prime Minister Mark Carney embraces European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang)

There’s drama on the Canadian side too, as Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has pressured the federal government to allow him to deliver a speech at the event.

Today’s agenda includes a welcome dinner with elected and business leaders before Canadian and European leaders get down to talks on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press