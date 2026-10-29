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Canada welcomes EU leaders for talks on next steps in relationship

By
The Canadian Press
Playing null of undefined
EU drops ‘associate member’ offer to Canada after ‘significant pushback’: sources

EU drops ‘associate member’ offer to Canada after ‘significant pushback’: sources

Canada’s goal on deepening its relationship with the European Union

Canada’s goal on deepening its relationship with the European Union

Canada-EU ties 'about expanding our relationship with the second-largest economy': McGuinty

Canada-EU ties 'about expanding our relationship with the second-largest economy': McGuinty

Quebec premier accuses Ottawa of trying to muzzle him ahead of Canada-EU Summit

Quebec premier accuses Ottawa of trying to muzzle him ahead of Canada-EU Summit

‘Some concerns’ about Canada being labeled EU associate member: German ambassador

‘Some concerns’ about Canada being labeled EU associate member: German ambassador

Published: 

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to welcome European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen to Montreal today after months of pursuing closer ties with the EU.

While membership in the EU is off the table, officials on both sides say they’re looking at ways to forge closer ties in the business, tech, clean energy and critical minerals fields.

Von der Leyen described the proposed partnership as “associate membership” in the 27 nation bloc, but some European leaders have rejected that term.

European officials repeatedly used the phrase “alliance for the future” to describe the relationship in a press briefing Tuesday — phrasing previously endorsed by Carney.

Prime Minister Mark Carney embraces European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Prime Minister Mark Carney embraces European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang)

There’s drama on the Canadian side too, as Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has pressured the federal government to allow him to deliver a speech at the event.

Today’s agenda includes a welcome dinner with elected and business leaders before Canadian and European leaders get down to talks on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press