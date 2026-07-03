Canada vs. Morocco watch party being held in Amherstburg

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 18: Jonathan David #10 of Canada celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Canada and Qatar at BC Place Vancouver on June 18, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Another watch party to cheer on Team Canada in the FIFA World Cup.

Richard Peddie, owner of River Bookshop and Evelyn’s Candy House, will be hosting a watch party outside of the two storefronts on Saturday.

Canada will play Morocco in Houston in the Round of 16 with a 1 p.m. start time. This is the first time ever that Canada has made it to the Round of 16.

In 2007, local business owner and former sports executive Richard Peddie was instrumental in launching Toronto FC and helping to build a dedicated soccer stadium.

The community is encouraged to join in the excitement with a viewing event taking place outside of the shops on Richmond Street. Guests are encouraged to gather and watch the game together, with a chance to win soccer-themed prizes throughout the event.

Peddie says everyone is welcome.

“We’ll have about 40 chairs out; people are invited to bring their own. We have a large TV; we also have prizes to give out, people can register, and we’ll do draw prizes through the first half... football hats, themed candy.”

He says he’s dreamt of this since the early 2000’s.

“When I brought Toronto FC to town and built a soccer-specific stadium, and I predicted then to the Canadian Soccer Association that this would grow the sport and make Canada a much more relevant football power.”

He says the event is a great way to bring the community together.

“We have some football roots here, more than mine, and it just seems to make sense. There’s other watch parties... I think that reinforces that other people think it’s something pretty special too.”

Peddie says it’s the perfect time to host the watch party with Open Air weekends in full swing.

He says he’d love to host other watch parties if Canada moves on to the next round.

Canada is trying to keep its historic World Cup run rolling with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.