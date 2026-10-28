Canada, U.S. renew gold medal rivalry at WFCU Centre

Team Canada's Renata Fast takes part in a practice at the WFCU Centre in Windsor ahead of an exhibition game against the U.S. women's national hockey team.

The spotlight will be on the best women’s hockey players in Canada and the U.S. when they take the ice in Windsor at the WFCU Centre.

The Canadian and U.S. national women’s teams will play Wednesday, October 28 at 7 p.m. in their first meeting since Team USA beat Canada 2-1 in overtime to win the women’s hockey gold medal at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan, Italy, this past February.

The exhibition game will also serve as a warm-up game to the 2026 IIHF Women’s World Championship from November 6 to 16 in Denmark.

AM800-News-Laura Stacey-Team Canada Laura Stacey, right winger with the Canadian women's national hockey team, speaking with the media ahead of an exhibition game against Team USA at the WFCU Centre in Windsor. (Rusty Thomson)

The Canadian roster features right winger Laura Stacey, who won silver medals with Team Canada at the 2018 and 2026 Winter Olympics along with a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Stacey says having a lot of young girls in the stands is amazing.

“I think, not very often, that you get to see a Canada-U.S. game right in front of your eyes. I would have loved that opportunity when I was young,” she says. “I think the more we can get out in these different communities, the more we can allow young girls to see it. Hopefully they’ll have the opportunity to dream it and want to become it just like we did.”

Stacey says women’s hockey is thriving right now, and hearing the noise from the crowd gives them an extra push.

“As athletes, those are the games you dream about. To feel that passion, to feel it vibrating through the stands and coming onto the ice, it definitely helps,” she says. “I think there’s always so much talk about playing in your own building, playing in your own country, and being Team Canada; stepping on the ice in Canada is always a special moment.”

A second pre-tournament game between these teams will be played on Friday, October 30, 2026, at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.

TSN will broadcast both games.

AM800-News-Canada-Coach-Kori Cheverie.jpg Kori Cheverie, head coach of the Canadian women's national hockey team, speaking with the media ahead of an exhibition game against Team USA at the WFCU Centre in Windsor. (Rusty Thomson)

Team Canada head coach Kori Cheverie says the game will be a good test for them to see how they stack up.

“There will be players who have never played the U.S. before at this level,” she says. “That’s going to be really special for them, and our veterans are always eager and chomping at the bit to get another game against the U.S.”

Canada will ice a younger team during the exhibition games and at the women’s world hockey championship than it did at the Olympic Games.

Hockey Canada announced its 25-player roster for the world championship, and the average age of the roster dropped to 25.8 after an Olympic average at 29.2.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin will not play in Denmark as she recovers from knee surgery. Veteran forwards Natalie Spooner, Sarah Nurse, and Blayre Turnbull and goalie Emerance Maschmeyer were invited to selection camp but were unable to attend.

Veteran forward Brianne Jenner and defender Jocelyne Larocque were left off the world championship roster, which will feature 18-year-old forwards Rosalie Tremblay and Hayley McDonald and 19-year-old defender Chloe Primerano.

With files from the Canadian Press