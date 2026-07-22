Canada upgrades warning to travellers to U.S. of diarrhea-causing illness outbreak

There is an increase in cyclosporiasis cases, a parasitic illness causing severe diarrhea

There is an increase in cyclosporiasis cases, a parasitic illness causing severe diarrhea Dr. Donald Vinh speaks about cyclosporiasis, the parasitic illness causing severe diarrhea.

OTTAWA — The Canadian government is warning travellers to the United States to be extra vigilant in the face of a cyclosporiasis outbreak, an illness which causes frequent, watery diarrhea.

The outbreak has drawn widespread attention in the U.S., with thousands of suspected cases across multiple states, linked to contaminated lettuce. The Canadian government, which frequently updates its travel-notice website, recently upgraded the warning level for cyclosporiasis in the United States to orange.

The illness — caused by contaminated food or water containing the cyclospora parasite — can lead to fatigue, cramping, nausea, mild fever, and sometimes explosive diarrhea.

According to the Canadian travel advisory website, most people experience symptoms, specifically the watery diarrhea for six to seven weeks. Symptoms may also dissipate and then return.

Despite a few dozen cases in Canada this year, health officials are not tracking any domestic outbreaks. The notice applies directly to travellers to affected U.S. states.

Canada’s travel notice is warning travellers to thoroughly wash fresh fruits and vegetables, even if produce is labelled as pre-washed. The notice also states disinfectants and produce washes may not completely remove the parasite.