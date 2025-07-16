OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says steel originating in China will be subjected to higher tariffs to try and prevent steel dumping amid U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing global trade war.

Carney is at a Hamilton steel manufacturing company today to announce measures to protect the Canadian steel industry.

Those include a new 25 per cent tariff on all steel products that contain metal melted and poured in China by the end of the month.

Canada will also impose import quotas based on how much steel was imported from each country in 2024, with countries that don't have a free-trade agreement with Canada already in place impacted more than those that do.

Carney says Canada's steel industry will be among the most impacted by the ongoing global rearrangement of steel markets because it is one of the most open markets in the world for steel and the industry in Canada must be protected.

Carney says there are no immediate changes to U.S. counter tariffs as Canada continues to seek a new economic deal with Trump by Aug. 1.