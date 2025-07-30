Canada plans to recognize the state of Palestine at the next session of the United Nations General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Parliament Hill Wednesday.

Carney made the comments alongside Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, following a meeting of his cabinet to discuss the state of trade negotiations with the U.S. and the situation in the Middle East.

He said while Canada has “long been committed” to a two-state solution, one is “no longer tenable.”

“Prospects for a two-state solution have been steadily and gravely eroded, including by the pervasive threat of Hamas terrorism to Israel and its people, culminating in the heinous attack Oct. 7, 2023, the terrorist organization Hamas’ longstanding violent rejection of Israel’s right to exist, its rejection of a two-state solution.”

Carney also pointed to “the ongoing failure of the Israeli government to prevent the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza, with impeded access to food and other essential humanitarian supplies.”

“The deepening suffering of civilians leaves no room for delaying coordinated international action to support peace, security and the dignity of human life,” Carney said.

The announcement follows similar moves by Canada’s allies. French President Emmanuel Macron said last week his country will recognize a Palestinian state in September. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued an ultimatum Tuesday that his country would do the same if Israel doesn’t agree to a ceasefire.

Starmer also said he wants to see Israel allow aid into Gaza and commit to a peace process, and laid out a series of conditions for Hamas.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.