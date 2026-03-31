Canada's opponent for its World Cup opener in Toronto is now set.

Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Italy 1-1 (4-1) in penalties in their playoff qualifier final on Tuesday to book its ticket to the big stage. It's the third straight time four-time World Cup winner Italy has failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Bosnia's only other World Cup appearance was in 2014, where it was eliminated in the group stage of the event held in Brazil.

The Bosnians are ranked No. 69, while Italy is No. 12. Canada is ranked No. 30.

Canada did not make it out of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Canada's only other appearance was in 1986.

Canada and Bosnia have never met at the senior level.

The match will be held on the afternoon of June 12, the first of six games held at Toronto Stadium — the name of BMO Field during the World Cup.