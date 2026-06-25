Canada to face South Africa in knockout stage of World Cup

Canada will face South Africa in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.
South Africa upset South Korea 1-0 in Mexico City Wednesday to finish second in Group A.
Canada, the runner-up in Group B, takes on the South Africans on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Canada advanced to the knockout stage for the first time despite a 2-1 loss in Vancouver to Switzerland, which topped the group.
The Canadians opened the tournament in Toronto with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Canada then earned its first ever World Cup victory in a 6-0 win over Qatar in Vancouver.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2026.