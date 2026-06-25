News

Canada to face South Africa in knockout stage of World Cup

By
The Canadian Press
Playing null of undefined
CTV National News: Canada loses 2-1 to Switzerland, advances to World Cup knockout round

CTV National News: Canada loses 2-1 to Switzerland, advances to World Cup knockout round

CTV National News: ‘Tons to celebrate for Canada’: Duthie on Canada’s group stage performance

CTV National News: ‘Tons to celebrate for Canada’: Duthie on Canada’s group stage performance

CTV National News: Canada’s final group stage game a special day for soccer fans in Brampton

CTV National News: Canada’s final group stage game a special day for soccer fans in Brampton

CTV National News: How has Canada fared as host of the World Cup so far?

CTV National News: How has Canada fared as host of the World Cup so far?

Canada’s Promise David scores Canada’s first goal against Switzerland to close the gap 2-1

Canada’s Promise David scores Canada’s first goal against Switzerland to close the gap 2-1

Published: 

Canada will face South Africa in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.

South Africa upset South Korea 1-0 in Mexico City Wednesday to finish second in Group A.

Canada, the runner-up in Group B, takes on the South Africans on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Canada's Promise David (24) celebrates with teammates Nathan Saliba (25) and Jonathan David (10) during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Canada's Promise David (24) celebrates with teammates Nathan Saliba (25) and Jonathan David (10) during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Canada advanced to the knockout stage for the first time despite a 2-1 loss in Vancouver to Switzerland, which topped the group.

The Canadians opened the tournament in Toronto with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Canada then earned its first ever World Cup victory in a 6-0 win over Qatar in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2026.

Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel (1) jumps to make a save during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel (1) jumps to make a save during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr)