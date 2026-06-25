Canada to face South Africa in knockout stage of World Cup

Canada will face South Africa in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.

South Africa upset South Korea 1-0 in Mexico City Wednesday to finish second in Group A.

Canada, the runner-up in Group B, takes on the South Africans on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Canada's Promise David (24) celebrates with teammates Nathan Saliba (25) and Jonathan David (10) during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Canada's Promise David (24) celebrates with teammates Nathan Saliba (25) and Jonathan David (10) during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Canada advanced to the knockout stage for the first time despite a 2-1 loss in Vancouver to Switzerland, which topped the group.

The Canadians opened the tournament in Toronto with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Canada then earned its first ever World Cup victory in a 6-0 win over Qatar in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2026.