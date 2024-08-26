OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will reduce the number of low-wage temporary foreign workers with stricter rules, urging employers to hire Canadian workers instead.

The federal government announced today that it will refuse applications for low-wage temporary foreign workers in regions with an unemployment rate of six per cent or higher.



Employers will be allowed to hire a maximum of 10 per cent of their workforce from the temporary foreign worker program, down from 20 per cent.



Workers hired through the low-wage stream will be able to work a maximum of one year, down from two years.



The changes, which come into effect Sept. 26 and include some exceptions, bring the temporary foreign worker program largely in line with pre-pandemic rules.



Trudeau says his government loosened the rules to help businesses facing labour shortages to recover from the pandemic, but noted the country is in a different economic situation now.

