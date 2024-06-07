The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program has returned for the 2024 season, creating 600 summer job opportunities for youth in Windsor-Essex.

Through a federal investment of $2.2 million, youth between the ages of 15 and 30 can now find new job opportunities in the community on the Job Bank website and mobile app .



The announcement was made Thursday afternoon by Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk at The Bike Kitchen, 862 Walker Road, one of the participating organizations.



Kusmierczyk says hundreds of organizations and small businesses across Windsor-Essex take part.

"It's not just young people getting incredible skills, it's young people getting money in their pockets, but it's local businesses and local organizations that get the skills and the workforce that they need. And for many of them, they rely on the Canada Summer Jobs program, and so it's a perfect match and it's a perfect opportunity to get young people that first job experience."



Lori Newton, executive director, Bike Windsor Essex and founder, The Bike Kitchen says the CSJ program is vital to their operations.



"Quite frankly, if it wasn't for the five to six students that we receive for the summer programs we wouldn't be able to do what we do. We are doing the only cycling education across the region. We're in every municipality in Essex County, teaching kids, teaching adults how to ride bicycles safely, how to repair their bikes, how to keep their bikes in good working condition."



Sophie Waters, who is returning for her fourth year working at The Bike Kitchen, says the work they've been doing is empowering.



"We're currently working on a project giving 50 bikes out to migrant workers in Leamington. So it's awesome to be apart of that to get to give back to those who are getting our food for us every single day and funding daycamps. It's great to teach these little kids how to ride bikes, it's just awesome all around."



CSJ-funded jobs are full-time (30-40 hours per week) and have a duration of 6–16 weeks (average duration being 8 weeks).



The deadline to apply and start a summer job is Jul. 22. The program runs until Aug. 31.