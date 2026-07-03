Canada set to battle Morocco in World Cup round-of-16 matchup

Andrew Johnson reports on how the Canadian soccer team is feeling ahead of Saturday’s match as they aim for another historic victory.

CTV National News: Canadian World Cup team revving up to take on Morocco in Houston

CTV National News: Canadian World Cup team revving up to take on Morocco in Houston Andrew Johnson reports on how the Canadian soccer team is feeling ahead of Saturday’s match as they aim for another historic victory.

HOUSTON — Canada will face its toughest test yet at this summer’s FIFA World Cup when it meets Morocco in the round of 16 in Houston on Saturday.

Morocco entered the tournament sitting seventh in FIFA’s rankings while Canada was No. 30.

The Atlas Lions have already come up against some global soccer giants, starting the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Brazil before besting the Netherlands on penalties in the round of 32.

The Canadians advanced with a 1-0 victory over South Africa on Sunday, marking their first-ever win in a knockout game at a men’s World Cup.

Canada's Stephen Eustáquio (7) scores a goal against South Africa as Teboho Mokoena (4) chases during second half World Cup Round of 32 soccer, in Los Angeles, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Canada's Stephen Eustáquio (7) scores a goal against South Africa as Teboho Mokoena (4) chases during second half World Cup Round of 32 soccer, in Los Angeles, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn (FRANK GUNN)

The two nations faced off at the tournament back in 2022 when Morocco took a 2-1 decision in Qatar in a group-stage bout.

The winner of Saturday’s game will meet either Paraguay or France in a quarterfinal matchup in Boston on July 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2026.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press