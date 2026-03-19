OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency says it will get rid of dozens of drop boxes used for tax filing and payments across the country after this tax season.

The agency says there are 45 of these boxes still operating across the country where Canadians can drop off tax returns, payments and other documents.

But the CRA says fewer taxpayers are using these boxes and the number of items submitted this way fell 78 per cent over six years to roughly 430,000 for the 2024-2025 period.

Items submitted through drop boxes also face processing delays and security concerns related to break-ins and vandalism.

The CRA says the last documents will be accepted via drop box on May 28, after which users will have to shift to electronic filing, letter mail or in-person payment options at a Canada Post.

The 2025 tax season is now open and closes for most individual filers on April 30.