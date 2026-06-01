Canada Post workers vote to accept contract

Vehicles sit idle at a Canada Post delivery depot, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vehicles sit idle at a Canada Post delivery depot, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Postal workers are giving the thumbs-up to a new contract, casting their ballots overwhelmingly to approve a tentative agreement after more than two years of labour strife.

The union representing some 55,000 Canada Post employees says they voted more than 85 per cent in favour of the five-year deal, which includes wage increases of 6.5 per cent and three per cent in the first two years.

The union says about 86 per cent of rural and suburban mail carriers voted to accept the contract, and 89 per cent of urban workers gave it the green light.

Canada Post and the union have long sparred over wages and structural changes to the postal service, with workers taking to the picket line on multiple occasions throughout the bargaining process.

About 60 per cent of the union board endorsed the proposed collective agreement, saying it ensures job security, but the union’s president asked members to reject it, arguing it rolls back rights and compensation.

In a statement, Canada Post CEO Doug Ettinger says he’s pleased with the outcome and that the new deal offers stability and a path to “restore confidence in the postal system.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2026

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press