OTTAWA — Canada Post is urging the Canadian Union of Postal Workers to revisit its offers after meeting at the bargaining table Wednesday.

The Crown corporation says the union has "maintained or hardened" its position on many items and added new demands and that the gap between the parties remains "substantial."

Canada Post says it received counter-offers from the union last week in response to the corporation's "best and final" offers from May.

It says that after reviewing the union's offers over the past few days, it has urged the union to "revisit its offers to align with the realities confronting the company."

Canada Post says it remains open to reviewing and discussing amended proposals.

On Tuesday, Canada Post reported a loss before tax of $407 million in its second quarter as its parcels business fell amid the labour uncertainty.