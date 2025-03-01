Canada Post and the union representing its more than 55,000 postal workers are returning to negotiations this weekend.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the two sides will be negotiating with the help of a mediator for two days.

The parties began mediated negotiations after a nationwide strike, which ended in December after the government directed the labour board to order the employees back to work if a deal couldn’t be reached before the end of the year.

At the same time, the two parties are also in the midst of hearings as part of a federal inquiry looking at the structural and business issues facing Canada Post.

The inquiry will also make recommendations on how a new deal could be reached with the union.

Canada Post has been pushing to expand weekend delivery as a way of boosting its faltering bottom line, but it’s at odds with the union over how to staff the expansion.