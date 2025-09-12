OTTAWA — The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it will lift its overtime ban as of Monday at 12:01 am ET, and instead implement a ban on commercial flyer delivery.

CUPW president Jan Simpson is calling on Canada Post to get back to the bargaining table in hopes of wrapping up the ongoing dispute before the holiday season.

The union has banned overtime work since late May as it works to secure a new contract with Canada Post.

Late last month, the union responded to Canada Post's latest offers with a proposal that called for higher wages but made some allowances for part-time workers.

The postal service has yet to respond formally to those proposals but has asked the union to align its expectations with Canada Post's dire financial realities.

The Crown corporation says it's bleeding millions of dollars a day as uncertainty around labour negotiations hurts its business.