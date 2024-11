Canada Post and the union representing its workers are commenting on how weekend talks for a new contract went, with the employer calling them less productive than they'd hoped and the union claiming their employer is focused on flexibility to deliver parcels at the lowest possible cost.

The Crown corporation says in a news release late Monday that neither side has provided the minimum 72-hour notice of their intent to start a labour disruption, but the Canadian Union of Postal Workers repeated a threat on its website that it "won't shy away from taking the next step" if there is no real movement at the bargaining table.

The issue of parcel delivery seven days a week was referenced in both statements, with Canada Post saying significant change is required to prevent if from falling behind in the delivery market.

The union's statement says its priority is ensuring weekend delivery does not compromise their regular, full-time routes on weekdays, and it says it isn't satisfied Canada Post's plan will accomplish that.

It says its negotiators also focused on improvements to a short-term disability plan.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers could have been in a legal strike position as of Sunday.