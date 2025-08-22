Negotiations that had been scheduled for Friday between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have been delayed.

A press release from CUPW says it's been informed by Canada Post that the Crown corporation needs more time to review offers from the union.

The postponement comes after the two parties returned to the bargaining table on Wednesday, with plans to meet again on Friday.

Instead, the union says the meeting is to take place Monday.

CUPW says the Crown corporation's final offers did not meet its needs.

The union is also maintaining its national ban on overtime.