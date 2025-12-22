MONTREAL - Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers say they have reached tentative agreements.

The agreements cover both the Urban Postal Operations and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers bargaining units.

CUPW's national board recommends members accept the deals during ratification votes set to be held in early 2026.

The union and Crown corporation say they've agreed strike or lockout action will not take place during the ratification process.

Canada Post says the tentative agreements include higher wage increases, enhanced benefits and a weekend parcel delivery model.

Both agreements would be in effect until Jan. 31, 2029.