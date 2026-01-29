Canada Post and the union representing thousands of its mail carriers say they have finalized outstanding contractual language in the tentative agreements reached last month that would end more than two years of labour strife.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the contractual language deals with clauses related to the short-term disability program and personal days.

The union's national executive board is expected to soon set voting dates for the ratification process, and recommends its 55,000 members vote in favour of the deal.

The Crown corporation says the tentative pacts, which would be in effect until Jan. 31, 2029, include higher wages, enhanced benefits and a weekend parcel delivery model.

Both sides have agreed not to engage in any strike or lockout activity while the ratification votes take place.

Canada Post and the union have sparred over wages and structural changes to the postal service, with workers having taken to the picket line on multiple occasions throughout the bargaining process.