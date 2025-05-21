OTTAWA — As the clock ticks down to a possible postal strike, the union representing Canadian postal workers says Canada Post is issuing a new set of offers today.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says its negotiating team is set to examine the proposals this afternoon.

A bulletin from union president Jan Simpson says the union will review the offers to ensure they align with the needs of its 55,000 members.

The union accused Canada Post of walking away from the table after the Crown corporation paused negotiations last week.

The new offers come days after the union issued a strike notice that could see postal workers back on the picket line on Friday.

Canada Post has warned of delays in mail deliveries if the union resumes its strike, which was interrupted over the holiday season when the federal government intervened in the labour dispute.