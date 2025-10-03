OTTAWA _ Canada Post says it has sent new offers to striking postal workers.

The offer includes the same 13.59 per cent compounded wage increase over four years that it presented as part of its final offer in May to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

It says that due to the Crown corporation's worsening financial situation, it can no longer offer a signing bonus.

Canada Post says the new proposal includes terms to help support the transformation of the postal service that the federal government has initiated.

Workers went on strike last week after the government announced the changes including ending daily mail delivery, closing some rural post offices and moving almost all Canadian households to community mailboxes _ moves the union calls a direct attack on workers.

CUPW has said it will carefully review and analyze the offers to determine whether they address the needs of postal workers, their families, and the public who rely on the service.