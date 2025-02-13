Canada Post won't be delivering any mail today due to inclement weather and snow.

The postal service has issued a red delivery service alert today for all of Ontario due to the weather and snow.

This alert means delivery is suspended for the day, and there will also be no regular collection of mail.

Delivery and mail collection will resume once conditions improve and it's safe to do so.

The company states that the safety of their employees is their number one priority.

An alert can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event.

The postal service is encouraging residents to clear snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door.