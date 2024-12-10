With the Canada Post strike nearing four weeks, the postal service says it doesn't see an end in sight.

On Monday, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) sent over its latest list of proposals, which include wage gains and job protections.

CUPW has reportedly dropped its wage demand to 19 per cent over four years , CUPW negotiator Jim Gallant told CTV News.

But Canada Post said in a statement that the proposals don't bring the two sides any closer together in a dispute that's brought millions of deliveries to a halt.

Despite calls for the government to intervene, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that the government is putting pressure on the two sides to reach an agreement.

One of the key issues in bargaining has been a potential expansion into weekend deliveries, with the two sides at odds over how to staff the expansion.

The strike began Nov. 14, and though a federal mediator was appointed, that was put on hold nearly two weeks ago due to the sides being too far apart.