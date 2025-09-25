Public Works and Procurement Minister Joel Lightbound says Canada Post will reduce the frequency of door-to-door letter mail delivery in an effort to shore up its finances.

The minister announced Thursday the federal government will accept all of the recommendations in the Industrial Inquiry Commission's report on Canada Post, which also called for the introduction of more community mailboxes.

The change to mail delivery is expected to increase the time it takes Canada Post to deliver letter mail from an average of three to four days to an average of three to seven days.

The commission also recommended changes to Canada Post's collective agreement to allow the Crown corporation to hire part-time employees for weekends to help with the weekday load.

The federal government cites the shrinking volume of letter mail and Canada Post's small share of the parcel market as reasons for the changes.

It says Canada Post needs these changes to achieve financial sustainability and maintain reliable service.