Canada Post says it will be sending new offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in an effort to move negotiations forward.

The Crown corporation says the new terms will allow the two sides to return to the bargaining table next week, with work already under way to make that happen.

In early August, the union representing 55,000 postal workers voted down what Canada Post said was its final offer, and CUPW responded with its own proposal that the postal service said was a step backwards.

Canada Post says it asked the union to come back with a more workable solution, but since that hasn't happened, it has decided to present new global offers with the hopes that the two sides can find common ground on important issues like weekend delivery.

The postal service says it is also asking the union to lift a ban on delivering flyers that went into place on Monday.

The two sides have been in contract talks for almost two years.