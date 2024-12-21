OTTAWA — Canada Post says it has processed its backlog of parcels from the month-long strike and expects a significant portion of them to be delivered before Christmas.

As the Crown corporation ramps up operations, it says post offices are open for business and new commercial mail can be dropped off for processing, while scheduled parcel pickup services are also back.

Canada Post says it's still working through a backlog of international mail and parcels, and will start accepting new international mail on Dec. 23.

In order to get more items to doors in time for Christmas, the postal service says it will be delivering over this weekend in select cities.

However, it says Canadians should still expect domestic package delays into the new year.

Workers went back on the job Tuesday after the labour board ordered an end to the strike, with no new agreement in sight for the postal service and the union.