Canada Post reported $1.57 billion loss before tax for 2025, according to a news release posted on Monday.

The Crown corporation said the loss in 2025 grew by a whopping $728 million, or 86.7 per cent, compared to the loss incurred in the previous year, calling it the company’s “largest loss before tax on record.”

“Canada Post’s financial situation deteriorated significantly in 2025 as labour uncertainty weighed on the business, and decades-old rules and frameworks continued to impede the company’s modernization and its ability to compete,” the news release said.

“The severity of the corporation’s financial situation underscores the urgency to transform and meet the modern needs of the country.”

According to Canada Post, it is proceeding with “transformative measures” to return the corporation to “financial sustainability” and “renew” the postal service so it could meet the needs of Canadians in today’s economy.

Last week, Canada Post announced that it was restructuring operations by putting an end to door-to-door home deliveries nationwide as a way to reduce expenditure.

The Crown corporation has accumulated more than $5 billion in losses since 2018.

Ottawa has estimated that Canada Post could generate nearly $400 million in annual savings if this change is implemented.