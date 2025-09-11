13 people have now come forward to run in the Ward 2 byelection being held on Oct. 27.

Michael DiPierdomenico , a husband and father of four, filed his nomination papers, running to fill the seat left vacant by Fabio Costante who resigned earlier this summer.

DiPierdomenico said he currently works in Ward 2 as a letter carrier for Canada Post.

"I was raised in Ward 2, so it's always been apart of who I am. I see the struggles and everything that's going on in the ward, and I wanted to be part of making a change there," DiPierdomenico said.

DiPierdomenico said his campaign will focus on a number of priorities including addressing the housing crisis, encouraging public and private infrastracture investment, and cleaning up neighbourhoods.

"It's probably one of the busiest wards in the entire city, and most important if you ask me, with the amount of people that travel through that ward every day. I mean, sometimes it's people's first introduction into Canada. When we have derelict housing there, and things of this nature, I mean it just doesn't look good, doesn't look good for the city," he said.

DiPierdomenico said he has the full backing and support from his family and friends.

"Over the years of talking about the challenges, and everything that's happening in there, the issues, they inspired me to want to run, and they're all behind me 100 per cent," DiPierdomenico said.

Interested candidates have until Friday Sept. 12. at 2 p.m. to file their nomination papers.