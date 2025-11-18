The CEO of Canada Post says the company expects to lose up to 30,000 employees to retirement or voluntary departure over the next decade as the Crown corporation looks to shrinks its workforce and modernize the service.

CEO Doug Ettinger told Canada Post's annual meeting today that the company will use "attrition first" to downsize from the roughly 62,000 employees it had at the end of last year.

Canada Post chief financial officer Rindala El-Hage said earlier in the meeting the corporation is "effectively insolvent," with losses in the first nine months of the year topping $1 billion, $239 million more than the loss posted in the same period in 2024.

The Crown corporation has relied on nearly a billion dollars in loans from the federal government to remain afloat so far this year, as declines in letter mail and disruption from an ongoing labour dispute have driven the business deeper into the red.

Ettinger said leaning on the federal government for ongoing lifelines is not a sustainable strategy and changes made to the postal service's mandate in September will help the company adjust its operations to the modern realities of mail delivery.

Canada Post submitted a plan to the federal government earlier this month to capitalize on those changes but details of the proposal haven't been made public while Ottawa is reviewing it.