Canada Post is laying off an unspecified number of staff as part of a corporate restructuring which began earlier this year.

In a message to workers, Canada Post chief executive Doug Ettinger says employees were informed earlier this week of the changes as the mail carrier begins work on a major transformation to strengthen the service.

He says Canada Post needs to ensure its costs better align to its financial realities, which means the organization will be leaner at all levels.

The changes come as Canada Post works to reach a new contract with its unionized employees, who are taking part in rotating strikes.

Last month, the federal government introduced sweeping changes to Canada Post's mandate that allow for an expansion of community mailboxes, adjustments in delivery standards and the closure of some post offices.

The company was given 45 days to come up with a plan to implement the proposed changes, which the union has criticized as harmful to the future of the post office.