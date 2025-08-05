Labour experts say postal workers are not likely to hit the picket lines again any time soon but it's not clear where talks between Canada Post and its union go from here.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said last week that more than two thirds of members who voted in the government-ordered process were against what Canada Post called its final offers.

Labour professor Adam King of the University of Manitoba says the vote wasn't a resounding no from workers, which would likely makes it harder for the union to organize a strike action from here.

He says the forced vote was a distraction and says Canada Post will likely be forced to put a new offer on the table that the union can recommend to workers.

The postal workers' union says it's ready to get back to the bargaining table, while Canada Post says it's still weighing its next steps.

A national ban on overtime work is still in place for mail carriers as labour talks continue more than a year and a half into negotiations.