OTTAWA — The CEO of Canada Post says he supports the government's to shore up the company's finances.

Doug Ettinger's comments came in an open letter published today and land as a national postal workers' strike launched as a result of those changes continues.

Ettinger says the labour situation is "extremely challenging," but the company remains committed to reaching new agreements at the bargaining table.

Procurement Minister Joel Lightbound announced sweeping changes on Sept. 25 to try and stop the Crown corporation from bleeding money as mail volumes plummet.

As a result, four million Canadians will see their service switch from door-to-door delivery to a community mailbox model over the next nine years, and daily weekday delivery for all will end.

Following question period today, House Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia denied a request by both the NDP and Bloc Quebecois for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the future of Canada Post.