Canada has officially recognized the State of Palestine on Sunday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a statement posted on X.

“Canada recognizes the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel,” Carney said in a statement.

Canada has joined more than 140 UN members that have recognized a Palestinian state.

The announcement was made as Carney prepares to meet with other world leaders in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

“Recognizing the State of Palestine, led by the Palestinian Authority, empowers those who seek peaceful coexistence and the end of Hamas. This in no way legitimizes terrorism, nor is it any reward for it,” Carney said.

The announcement was first made in July, when Carney said the recognition of the Palestinian State was on the condition that the authority controlling parts of the West Bank made some commitments, including governance reforms, general elections in 2026 that Hamas cannot be a part of and the demilitarization of the Palestinian State.

“Canada will intensify efforts to support the Palestinian Authority’s implementation of this reform agenda, on which progress has already been made,” the statement said.