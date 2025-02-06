A banner hung up on a downtown building states that Canada is not for sale.

The sign is hanging on the roof of the CIBC building, at 100 Ouellette Avenue, and is facing Detroit.

The banner reads: "Canada is not for sale. With tariffs we all lose... together we all win".

Despite the fact that U.S. President Donald Trump delayed his plan to slap 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods entering the U.S., Canadians are coming together and looking to support local during this time of uncertainty.

The tariff threat has been paused until March 5 as the two countries work together, mainly to crack down on illegal drugs at the border.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Joe Mikhail, Director of Mikhail Holdings and owner of the CIBC building, says those across the border can see the banner.

"I wanted just to send a polite message across the border to our friends, to our neighbours, to our closest allies that we love you guys, we respect you guys, but we're Canadian and we're different, and we're not for sale."

Mikhail says he appreciates that the community is sticking with Canadian made products, but it's hard to do so.

"Our products are intertwined, there's nothing that's really made in Canada, 100 per cent Canada. And there's nothing in the U.S. that's made in the U.S., 100 per cent U.S. We're all one body. And until we understand that, you can't divide that up, and it's nice to say but in reality it's not going to happen."

He says he's not that worried about the tariffs.

"I think that we'll be stronger than that, and I think we'll learn lessons from this in that the lessons are we're going to have to look at our manufacturing process, look at our overheads, look at how we operate, and then diversify our economy, move out to different trading partners."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Trump spoke on Monday afternoon, coming to an agreement just one day before the tariffs were set to begin.

Trump was set to implement a 10 per cent tariff on energy and 25 per cent tariffs on everything else. Ottawa was set to impose a 25 per cent retaliatory tariff on $30-billion in goods from the U.S. in response.